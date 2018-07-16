Neil Cavuto: Trump’s Press Conference ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Sets Us Back a Lot’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” host Neil Cavuto described President Donald Trump performance at his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “disgusting.”

Partial transcript as follows:

DUPREE: That is what I wanted to see. I mean, it’s all well and good for the president to talk about the Strzok and server and Hillary Clinton and all of that. But this wasn’t the time and the place. This was the time and place for the president to look Putin squarely in the eye and said, ‘You will be punished for what you did in 2016, and don’t ever think about doing that again.’

CAVUTO: But he didn’t. And what’s what made it disgusting. That’s what made his performance disgusting. I’m sorry it’s just the only way I feel. It’s not a right or left thing to me. It’s just wrong. U.S. president foreign soil talking to our biggest enemy or adversary or competitor, I don’t know how we define them these days is essentially letting the guy get away with this, not even, offering a mild, a mild criticism. That sets us back a lot.