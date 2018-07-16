Trump: Putin Willing to Let Mueller Go to Russia and Investigate, Mueller Team ‘Probably Won’t Want To’

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Trump stated he was “fascinated” by Vladimir Putin’s offer to let “Robert Mueller’s people go over there and bring a big investigation” of the 12 Russian officers for election hacking, but Mueller’s team “probably won’t want to.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Did you like President Putin’s idea [that] Robert Mueller should go talk to him?”

Trump answered, “I was fascinated by it. So, they have a treaty where they work together with the United States. Because everyone said we don’t have an extradition treaty, but they have a treaty where they work together, and his prosecutors would prosecute it, and he said that Robert Mueller’s people could go with them. But they probably won’t want to.”

He later added, “[H]e’s [Putin] willing to let Robert Mueller’s people go over there and bring a big investigation of those people, working together with Russian investigators.”

