Biden: Trump’s Behavior at Putin Presser ‘Beneath the Dignity of the Presidency’

While speaking with CNN on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden stated that President Trump’s behavior during his press conference with Vladimir Putin was “beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

Biden said, “I think the press conference was beneath the office of the presidency. And I think it did us great damage, internationally. And I was proud to see, finally, some of my Republican colleagues, who you cover, finally beginning to speak out about the — some of the outrageous things that are being said and done. Let me just suffice it to say, the president’s conduct at that press conference was beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett