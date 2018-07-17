Brennan: Trump’s Putin Meeting ‘a Betrayal of the Nation’

"What Mr. Trump did yesterday was to betray the women and men of the FBI, the CIA, the NSA and others and to betray the American public. And that's why I use the term that this was nothing short of treasonous. Because it is a betrayal of the nation." -- @JohnBrennan pic.twitter.com/qckQn71DMB

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former CIA Director John Brennan accused President Donald Trump of treason and leading the United States “down a dangerous path” by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What Mr. Trump did yesterday was to betray the women and men of the FBI, the CIA, the NSA and others and to betray the American public,” Brennan stated. “And that’s why I use the term that this was nothing short of treasonous because it is a betrayal of the nation. He is giving aid and comfort to the enemy.”

