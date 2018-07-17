CNN’s Baldwin on Trump’s Russia Clean-Up: How Gullible Does He Think Americans Are?

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” host Brooke Baldwin reacted to President Donald Trump’s correction to his remarks at this press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday.

Trump said, “I said the word would instead of wouldn’t” adding, “the sentence should have been I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia, sort of a double negative. So you can put that in. I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself.”

After Trump concluded his remarks, Baldwin said, “This is ridiculous.”

CNN political correspondent Dana Bash said, “If only that entire spectacle, unbelievably historically embarrassing spectacle, could have been and could be fixed with an N and an apostrophe and a T. That is about as far of a stretch as any one of us could imagine. I guess he gets points for being creative there.”

She added, “It almost makes what happened yesterday worse.”

Baldwin asked, “How gullible––you know, with a ‘slip’––does he think Americans or the world is?”

