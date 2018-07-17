Nelson: Pompeo Should Say What Putin ‘Has Hanging Over’ Trump – Trump Claim He Misspoke ‘Not Believable’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) stated President Trump’s statement that he misspoke about Russian interference in the 2016 election during his press conference in Helsinki isn’t believable and that he wants Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “come forward and tell us what it is that Putin has hanging over the head of Donald Trump.”

Nelson said, “Sadly, that is not believable, Brooke. Because obviously, in the context of a long press conference, after a two-hour private meeting, and then with 24 hours lapsing, with his staff telling him that he made a big mistake, with Republican senators speaking out in vigorous objection, and some cases outrage, like John McCain’s statement, obviously the president is trying to find an excuse.”

Nelson concluded by stating that the most important question he wants to ask Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he goes before Congress is, “Mr. Secretary, please come forward and tell us what it is that Putin has hanging over the head of Donald Trump. Why does Donald Trump continue to defer, to curtsy, to bow, and will never say an unkind word toward Vladimir Putin? What is it that is going on with the US president that he believes Putin instead of our own US intelligence community?”

