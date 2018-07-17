Pelosi: ‘The Russians Must Have Something’ on Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: "Pres. Trump cowered in the presence of Putin and the entire world watched...Trump's eagerness to sell out America proves the Russians must have something personally, politically or financially on Pres. Trump" https://t.co/Hqrn38D5wR pic.twitter.com/QdFk3hpU5V

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that President Trump’s “eagerness to sell out America” shows that Russia “must have something” on the president.

Pelosi said, “Instead of standing up for our democracy and democratic principles, President Trump cowered in the presence of Putin, and the entire world watched and saw that. Trump’s eagerness to sell out America proves the Russians must have something personally, politically, or financially on President Trump.”

She added that Trump “gave a green light” for Russia to continue its attacks on US democracy.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett