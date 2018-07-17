Pirro: What Was Trump Supposed to Do, Take a Gun Out and Shoot Putin?

Tuesday, Fox News Channel’s Judge Jeanine Pirro responded to the criticism President Donald Trump has received for meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioning what his critics would have preferred to bring the two countries to better terms.

“What the president was doing by going over there is recognizing that Russia is the biggest nuclear power, Russia and the United States, he has to make sure that we are safe. … The guy is doing what he is supposed to be doing, that is protecting us,” Pirro said on “Fox & Friends.”

Co-Host Kilmeade asked if Trump should have been “tougher” on Putin, and which Pirro shot down.

“What was he supposed to do, take a gun out and shoot Putin? Putin said, ‘I didn’t meddle in your election,’ and the president should say, ‘Hang on, let me execute this guy?'” she asked.

