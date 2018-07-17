Rand Paul: Trump ‘Did a Good Thing by Meeting with Putin’ — ‘Mistake’ to Turn Meeting Into a ‘Partisan Escapade’

Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke with “CBS This Morning” about President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, which has received criticism for how it was handled.

Paul said it was not “fair” to criticize Trump for meeting with and speaking good of Putin simply because of the human rights violations under his leadership, reasoning if the United States only met with countries with “perfect constitutional republics,” there would be added conflict because of how few countries like that exist.

“I think the president did a good thing by meeting with Putin and I think it’s a mistake for people to try to turn this into a partisan escapade,” Paul said.

