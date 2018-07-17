House Speaker Ryan: ‘Russia Is Trying to Undermine Democracy Itself’

Tuesday at a press conference Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said not only did Russia interfered in the U.S. elections but “Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself.”

Ryan said, “Well, let me be really clear. Let me try to be as clear as I can to the world and the country. We stand by our NATO allies and all those countries who are facing Russia aggression. How many times have I stood up here and told you what I think about Vladimir Putin? Putin does not share our interests. Vladimir Putin does not share our values. We just conducted a year-long investigation into Russia’s interference into our elections. They did interfere in our elections. It is really clear.”

“There should be no doubt about that,” he continued. “It is also clear that it didn’t have a material effect on our elections. But as a result of we passed tough sanctions on Russia. So we can hold them accountable. I understand the desire and the need to have good relations. That’s perfectly reasonable. But Russia is a menacing government that does not share our interests, and it does not share our values. I think it should be made very, very clear.”

He added, “Russia did meddle with our elections. Not only did Russia meddle in our elections, but they’re doing it around the world. They did it to France. They did it to Moldova. They are doing it to the Baltics. Russia is trying to undermine democracy itself, to delegitimize democracy.”

