Scarborough: ‘Trump Supporters Know by This Point That Vladimir Putin Has Something Over Trump’

During Tuesday’s MSNBC “Morning Joe” broadcast, co-host Joe Scarborough declared Russia’s Vladimir Putin was “holding something over Donald Trump,” adding even Trump supporters know the president is being “blackmailed on some level.”

“We all know that Vladimir Putin is holding something over Donald Trump,” said Scarborough. “We do not know what it is, but we know it must be something extraordinary because no rational politician, no rational president would act this way if he weren’t being blackmailed on some level.”

He later added, “I know that even Donald Trump supporters know by this point that Vladimir Putin has something over Trump. I know they know that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent