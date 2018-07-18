Dem Sen Blumenthal on Alleged Russian Election Meddling: ‘We Are in a 9/11 National Emergency’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the alleged claim of continued election meddling from Russia was equivalent to a “9/11 national emergency.”

Discussing the private meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Blumenthal said, “TASS, the Russian News Agency yesterday issued a statement saying the Russian foreign ministry is ready for the practical implications in the agreements of the sphere of international security reached by the Russian and United States president. So we have a constitutional responsibility to demand transparency about the private meeting.”

He continued, “Republicans have a historic responsibility as do all of us because the red light is flashing, as the director of National Security Dan Coats put it, much as it was before 9/11. We are in a 9/11 national emergency, because our country is under attack. Literally that attack is ongoing and pervasive, verified by objective and verifiable evidence. Those words are, again from the director of national security. This 9/11 moment demands that we do come together, issue a subpoena not only for the translator and the notes but also for the national security team that debriefed the president about these supposed agreements in the sphere of international security.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN