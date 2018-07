. @newtgingrich on @POTUS : “I think he did the right thing and I think he did it well.” @foxandfriends https://t.co/5THbADydSR pic.twitter.com/NVmUXPjPYP

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich praised President Donald Trump Wednesday on “Fox & Friends” for clarifying his Russian election interference comments, saying had he not done so, “we’d be in a much bigger mess right now.”

“I’m really delighted that he took a serious look at it. He hates to correct himself, it’s not who he is, but I think he did the right thing and I think he did it well,” Gingrich stated.

