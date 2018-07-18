Kudlow: Economic Growth Could Top Four Percent for ‘a Quarter or Two’

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow predicted Wednesday at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference in New York that economic growth could reach as high as four percent for “a quarter or two.”

Kudlow told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that the Trump administration plans for more tax cuts in the future as the economy gets “strong and prosperous.”

“We are getting 3 [percent] and it may be 4 for a quarter or two — it may be plus, I don’t know,” Kudlow said. “That’s all to the good. Literally millions more people are working.”

He continued, “You’ve got kids, millennials etc. … who have never seen a full-fledged, long-lasting prosperity. Honestly, they don’t know what I’m talking about. … It’s not that they’re cynics, they’ve just never seen it. We haven’t had one in 20 years.”

