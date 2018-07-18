Mark Levin on ‘Psychopaths’ in the Media: ‘They’ve Had More Positions on Russia Than Stormy Daniels’

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” network host Mark Levin reacted to the backlash President Donald Trump has received from the “psychopaths” in the media over his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Levin accused the media of having “more positions on Russia” than pornstar Stormy Daniels has in her line of work.

“What we’ve learned about the media, several of the hosts and guests, is we have a lot of psychopaths out there, that’s for sure,” Levin told host Sean Hannity.

“How do you really feel?” Hannity asked.

Levin continued, “Comparing the president’s conference with Putin to Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Kristallnacht, the beginning of the Holocaust, calling him a traitor and treasonous. You know, two weeks ago, they said he was running Japanese internment camps and Nazi concentration camps. This is the pseudo-media. And now comes to Russia. Now the liberals, the media, the Democrats, some Republicans — very upset about Russia. You know, they’ve had more positions on Russia than Stormy Daniels as far as I’m concerned.”

The conservative talker went on to say had Trump publicly blasted Putin for meddling in the 2016 election, media and Democrats would still be attacking him.

“If, in fact, Donald Trump had turned to Putin after a 2-hour private meeting, after setting up this summit, and all of a sudden in public turns to Putin and says, ‘Look you little b******, we know you interfered in our election,” they would be attacking Trump today,” he argued.

