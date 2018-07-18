Rand Paul: Brennan Was the Most Biased, Bigoted, Unhinged CIA Director

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Newsroom,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to comments from former CIA Director John Brennan, who called Trump’s performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin treasonous.

Paul said, “You know John Brennan started out his adulthood by voting for the Communist Party presidential candidate. He is now ending his career by showing himself to be the most biased, bigoted, over-the-top, hyperbolic, sort of unhinged director of the CIA we have ever had. It really is an insult to everything about our government to have a former head of the CIA calling the President treasonous just because he doesn’t like him.”

He added, “I filibustered Brennan. I tried to keep Brennan from ever being the leader of the CIA. But realize that Brennan and Clapper are known for wanting to expand the authority of the intelligence agencies to grab up everyone’s information, including Americans. So I don’t have a lot of respect for these people. Even before they decided to go on hating the President, I disliked these people because they wanted to grab up so much power and use it against the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN