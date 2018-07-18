Sanders: Trump Wasn’t Denying Russia Is Still Targeting US, Believes They Would Target Elections Again

During Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated President Trump did not deny that Russia is still targeting the US and was saying “no” to answering questions. She further stated that the president does believe Russia would target US elections again.

Sanders said, “[T]he president was — said, ‘Thank you very much’ and was saying no to answering questions. The president and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections, as they have done in the past, and as we have stated.”

She added that the president “does believe that they would target, certainly, US elections again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett