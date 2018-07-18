Schiff: ‘Fully Support’ Subpoenaing Interpreter From Trump-Putin Meeting

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave his full support to subpoenaing the interpreter from President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in order to find out what was said during the meeting.

Schiff said of the subpoena, “I fully support that. And I never thought I would support a step like that, frankly. There are policy reasons why a president should be able to have private conversations with foreign leaders. But not under these circumstances, where the president demands that there be no — effectively no witnesses, where the president makes reference to commitments that were undertaken in that private meeting, where, in the public setting, he undercuts our national interests and our intelligence agencies, and we can only imagine what was said in private, under these kind of exceptional circumstances, where the president of the United States is affirmatively working against our own interests as a country, then yes, we have to pierce the veil of secrecy in that meeting, and we should haul in that interpreter and find out exactly what happened.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett