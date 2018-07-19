Clapper on Trump-Putin Summit: ‘No Telling What May Have Been Exposed’ in Helsinki Meeting or Other Earlier Meetings

CNN's Alisyn Camerota: Do you have any fear that Trump shared highly classified information with Putin? Former DNI James Clapper: "Well, yes, there's no telling what may have been exposed either at that meeting in Helsinki or in their earlier encounters" https://t.co/Hc2B9iQXKm

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” former FBI Director James Clapper discussed the fear he has that President Donald Trump shared highly classified information during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Host Alisyn Camerota asked Tapper, “Do you have any fear that President Trump might have, even inadvertently, shared [highly classified information] with Putin?”

“Well, yes. There’s no telling what may have been exposed either at that meeting in Helsinki or in their earlier encounters,” Clapper stated. “That makes me very nervous.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent