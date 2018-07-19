Danica Patrick on Ovechkin Winning Stanley Cup: Haven’t Seen a Russian This ‘Pleased’ with Washington Since Putin Days Ago

During Wednesday’s ESPY Awards opening monologue, host and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took a swipe at the Trump-Putin summit and Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Patrick congratulated Ovechkin’s Capitals for winning the Stanley Cup in May.

“The Caps won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history,” Patrick noted. “And Alex Ovechkin couldn’t be any happier. I haven’t seen a Russian this pleased with Washington since, well, two days ago.”

