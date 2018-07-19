Jeanine Pirro: Whoopi Goldberg Was Screaming at Me ‘Get the F— Out of This Building’

Thursday on Sean Hannity’s radio show, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro told the backstage details after her contentious interview on ABC’s “The View,” earlier today.

Pirro said, “I’m still reeling from it, to be honest with you. I went on thinking we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is that it was an attack on Donald Trump and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said you know I’m here to talk about the book and then she went ballistic. She ended the segment. She said that’s it. I’m done. What people didn’t see who from watching the show was she yanked away form the desk where we were all sitting, and she decided that she was going to end it. No one saw that, but it got worse.”

She continued, “When I went off the stage, Sean, I was walking downstairs, and I said something like ‘Whoopi I’ve fought for victims my whole life,’ and she came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face, literally spitting at me. ‘F you, get the F out of this building!’ And I said to her ‘did you just say that?’ And she said ‘that’s what I just said, get the F out of this building.’ And she was screaming at me, and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off. So forget about what she did to me on set, which was horrific in itself, but the treatment by Whoopi Goldberg is typical of what is going on in this country.”

