Kerry: I ‘Don’t Buy’ Trump’s Walk Back of Helsinki Comments – How Can Anyone When He’s ‘Repetitively’ Changing

During a portion of an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” released on Thursday, former Secretary of State John Kerry criticized President Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and stated he didn’t believe President Trump’s walk back of his comments, asking, “how can anyone buy walk back after walk back, when you take positions here, and then you take positions over here and you’re repetitively walking back and changing?”

Kerry said he found the Helsinki presser “shocking. I found it to be one of the most disgraceful, remarkable moments of kowtowing to a foreign leader by an American president that anyone has ever witnessed.” He continued that the press conference was “a kind of surrender” and “dangerous.”

He added, “I don’t buy his walk back one second. And by the way, how can anyone buy walk back after walk back, when you take positions here, and then you take positions over here and you’re repetitively walking back and changing?”

