Nunes: DOJ, FBI ‘Banking’ on Republicans to Lose in Midterms

Wednesday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” to discuss the Department of Justice and FBI “obstructing” the investigation into the 2016 election with the hope to get Democrats victories in the 2018 midterm elections.

Nunes accused the DOJ and FBI of “banking” on the Republicans to lose in the fall.

“It’s the oldest trick in the book,” Nunes said. “We are getting a very slow snail-pace cooperation that is clearly designed to wait until next week when Congress adjourns. Now, I have news for them. They are still going to have to come in and give depositions. They may think they are not going to, but they are going to be coming in and getting depositions throughout the summer.”

He added, “They would love to see Republicans lose. I hate to say that, but I have to believe that the Department of Justice and FBI, the people at leadership, they are banking on a loss by the Republicans in the fall.”

