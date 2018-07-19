Jeanine Pirro: Jeff Sessions ‘Lost His Prosecutorial Chutzpah, Balls’

In a Thursday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” network host Jeanine Pirro declared Attorney General Jeff Sessions has “lost his prosecutorial chutzpah [and] balls.”

“I think the thing with Jeff Sessions was about Donald Trump, that he’s a loyal man,” Pirro said. “Jeff Sessions says, ‘I want to be the attorney general.’ He was a U.S. attorney, but he lost his prosecutorial chutzpah, balls, whatever.”

Pirro has ripped Sessions on multiple occasions for being in President Trump’s way in the Russia probe, as well for not holding anyone responsible for meddling in the 2016 election.

