Report: Tony Podesta Offered Immunity to Testify Against Manafort

On Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on the Fox News Channel, show host Tucker Carlson reported that, according to two sources, Podesta Group founder Tony Podesta has been offered immunity by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify against former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

Carlson said, “Tonight, we can report exclusively, based on two separate sources we spoke to today, that Tony Podesta has been offered immunity by Robert Mueller to testify against Paul Manafort.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo