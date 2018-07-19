CNN’s Tapper: Trump ‘Thinks the United States and Russia Are on the Same Moral Plain’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said President Donald Trump even entertaining the idea of the United States allowing Americans to be interrogated by Russians meant he thought ”the United States and Russia are on the same moral plain.”

Tapper said, “What the hell is going on?”

As the political panel laughed, Tapper continued, “Seriously. What the hell is going on? Sincere offer from Putin and an incredible offer? I’m looking at you to, you can answer the question but what?”

Republican strategist Josh Holmes said, “That’s kind of my reaction too. Obviously, what they are trying to do is send a message that they are serious about the 12 Russian government officials that they want to do something about that, but in the process of trying to communicate that somehow they have given validity to a proposal by Vladimir Putin that I don’t know anyone who thinks that would be anywhere remotely acceptable to even have the conversation about. You don’t send diplomats over to interrogated for crimes.”

Tapper said, “It’s invented. Michael McFaul didn’t commit any crime. This is one of the issues that Republicans and national security experts have with Donald Trump, and it used to be something people said about the left which is this moral equivalence. He thinks the United States and Russia are on the same moral plain.”

Angela Rye said, “I don’t know it that is the belief or not. I know I am more of a conspiracy theorist. I will go back to my word ‘kompromat’ but I would also say that narcissism is blinding. Let’s say he is not compromised. Perhaps, perhaps but if he is not then that means that he is so narcissistic that he can’t even potentially accept the fact that, as has been proven at this point, Russia interfered with the U.S. election because they favored him. James Clapper talked about this the fact that he just can’t accept this idea. That is now causing great harm to our national security.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN