Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Ends Contentious Jeanine Pirro Interview: ‘I’m Done’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View, ” co-host Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated exchange with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

When Pirro said Goldberg had “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Goldberg said, “Listen, I don’t have Trump derangement. Let me tell you what I have. I have a lot of — I’m tired of people starting a conversation with Mexicans are liars and rapists.”

She continued, “Listen, I’m 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with. I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive. And clearly you don’t watch the show. So, you don’t know that I don’t suffer from that. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this. That’s my issue. But one of the things that you talk about a lot, and I’m curious about it is the deep state. How long has the deep state been there and who is running it?”

Pirro said, “When you said in your opening statement, how horrible it is that Donald Trump is talking about all of these people.”

Goldberg shot back,”I’m sorry, that’s not what I said.”

Pirro said, “You know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens. What’s horrible is we have sanctuary cities.”

Goldberg said, “What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say good-bye. I’m done.”

Co-host Sara Haines quickly went to commercial.

After the break Goldberg said,. “You saw me do something I very rarely do, I very rarely lose my cool and I’m not proud of it. I don’t like it. But I also don’t like being accused of being hysterical because that is one of the things I try not to be on this show.”

