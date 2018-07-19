Yates: Trump ‘Isn’t All In For Our Nation’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates stated President Trump “isn’t all in for our nation.”

Yates said, “I think all of us were really shaken by the events that took place in Helsinki. And it wasn’t really just a rhetorical, semantic faux pas that we were talking about here. It was what his words reflected. They revealed what our president is thinking, and how he feels, and where his loyalties lie. And so, I think the startling reality for all of us is that we are faced with a situation where our president, the person whom we have entrusted to lead this country, isn’t all in for our nation.”

