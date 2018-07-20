CNN’s Cuomo: Calling the Press the ‘Enemy of the People’ Is Proof Trump Hates America

Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” host Chris Cuomo said President Donald Trump’s tweet calling the press the “enemy of the people” was proof he hates America.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Cuomo said, “This is ugly, and it is unoriginal. But most importantly, it is an admission that you hate your country.”

He continued, “You know this phrase was an operative threat to murder opposition in the French Revolution, right? You know Khrushchev identified the phase as part of a campaign to annihilate individuals literally who disagreed with the supreme leader. His predecessor, Stalin, used it specifically with artists and thinkers that threatened hid narrow views of humanity. Did you know Mao used it during his murderous campaigns? America, the country you lead, was formed in defiance of strongmen, bullies and the idea that might makes right. A free press is a metaphor for what makes America great. So you have now admitted that you are against what we are all about. And the real problem now is for you to convince people that you don’t hate what makes America truly great.”

He added, “I know in the past, you’ve tried to play that you respect the media and that you know we’re important, you know, like you said that when a bunch of us got murdered, but it didn’t take long to come back to this. I knew you didn’t lower those flags after the Maryland newspaper shooting right away for a reason. Just like you won’t really own how Russia did the U.S. dirty in the election. Why? Because you see things through the lens of what is good for you in these matters. So right now, you want people to hate us. But as the old expression goes, you point a finger at someone else, and there are three pointing back at you and a thumb that’s kind of nowhere defending where you put it, but that’s not the point. The point is to say Putin isn’t the enemy. The free press is, doesn’t worry me. I know the truth. I’ve traveled the world, and I know our media is envied and, perhaps, the best check against the abuse of power that can lead to a Stalin or a Mao. The real worry should be for you. Do you really think people will keep a president who hates what their country is all about?”

