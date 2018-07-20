Fox News’ Eboni Williams on National Anthem Protest: ‘When Else Is a Better Time to Protest?’

Friday while debating the NFL’s currently suspended new National Anthem policy that requires players to either stand on the field or remain in the locker room, Fox News anchor and Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” moderator Eboni Williams questioned those who oppose the timing of the anthem protests, asking when a better time would be than when everyone’s eyes are on them.

“What you cannot do in this country, to my knowledge, is tell free, grown folks what they will or will not do, particularly when, like [Jurrell] Casey, they are willing to pay the cost of disrupting that process,” Williams stated. “And to the people that say, ‘Well, you can protest, but don’t do it during the anthem, don’t do it during the game.’ Well, when else is a better time to protest and bring awareness and change about your issue of concern than when you’ve got the eyeballs of millions of people across this country, and across this world when your helmets are off?”

She continued, “Those helmets are off, the cameras are panning, you’ve got the attention of the country and the world. That is, of course, when you are going to take that opportunity. Why? Because you have earned it. You have earned that platform, and you should use it to the best interest of your community.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent