Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Got Played’ by Putin

Earlier this week on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump “got played” at his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harris said, “He got played. He got played. But even more important than that it really is harmful to the well-being of our country. Listen, do you think we are the only ones watching that? China was watching that, North Korea was watching that, Iran was watching that. It was a demonstration of weakness. It was a demonstration of disloyalty to who we are as a country.”

