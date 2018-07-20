NYT’s Haberman: ‘This Is Certainly the Worst Week’ of Trump’s Presidency

"I think this is certainly the worst week of his presidency," says @MaggieNYT of President Trump. https://t.co/oq3kFlwWkb pic.twitter.com/4DF3vdV1rt

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman declared this the “worst week” of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

This week, Trump held a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has since invited the controversial leader to the White House.

“I think this is certainly the worst week of his presidency,” Haberman said. “Charlottesville would be the other comparable one. Whether this one has staying power in the minds of voters, I still think it is too early to say. … This is objectively a big deal.”

