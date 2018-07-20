Trump Says He’s ‘Ready’ to Impose More Tariffs on China to ‘Level the Playing Field’

During an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, President Donald Trump said he was “ready” to impose more tariffs on China so he can “level the playing field.”

“We are being taken advantage of and I don’t like it,” Trump said in the interview that aired on “Squawk Box.”

“We’re down a tremendous amount. I raised 50, and they matched us. I said, ‘You can’t match us because otherwise, we’re always going to be behind the eight ball.’ … I’m ready to go to 500,” Trump told Kernan.

