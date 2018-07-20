Whoopi: In Front of the Audience Jeanine Pirro Called Everybody a Name I Cannot Repeat on TV

Friday on ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg addressed the on-air and off-air confrontations with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

The argument began during a segment on Thursday broadcast of “The View,” when after a heated exchange Goldberg ended the interview with Pirro by saying “Say goodbye! I’m done!”

Pirro then said on Sean Hannity’s radio show, that Goldberg yelled at her after the show, “F— you, get the F out of this building.”

Goldberg said, “She seemed to leave out some key points. Because there were a lot of people backstage and I want to be very clear about what happened. There’s a lot of spinning she’s doing. And I can’t do anything about that. I can tell you what went on. She was upset when she got here because Ana Navarro was here instead of Joy. After the segment, which ended when it was supposed to — it was not early, not late. She called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience.”

She added, “When I came off stage, I went over there, because I was a little hot. OK? So I went to calm down. She came off, she could have just passed me, she didn’t need to stop, but she stopped and put her finger in my face and yelled, ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever will.’ Then I said to her some few choice words I cannot repeat. Yes, I did say it. I did say it. But I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No one chased her out of here, saying get out. But she did leave here cursing at the people who booked the show. She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show. So, I did say to her in the middle of all of this. You and I have never had a problem before. You know. And I had to go back to work the finish the show, which should tell you, none of us were chasing her, because we still had another segment to do.”

