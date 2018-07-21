Dem Rep Demings: Trump ‘Did Everything But Ask the Russian Dictator for His Autograph’

On Saturday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Val Demings (D-FL) said that during his press conference in Helsinki with Vladimir Putin, President Trump “did everything but ask the Russian dictator for his autograph.” She further stated Putin “has to be the happiest man on earth right now.”

Demings argued the summit shouldn’t have been held, and if it was held, the president should have used it to “confront” Putin. She further said that during the press conference, Trump “basically used Putin’s talking points and did everything but ask the Russian dictator for his autograph.”

She added, “Vladimir Putin has to be the happiest man on earth right now. For the president of the United States to attack, while on foreign soil, the institutions of the United States, particularly, the intelligence community, who, after their investigation, indicated that they had reached the decision with high confidence that Russia directly interfered in the 2016 election, for the president of the United States to stand on the stage with the Russian dictator and attack those institutions is disappointing, just unbelievable, and I just can’t believe he did that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett