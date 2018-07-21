Maddow: ‘Feels Very Palpable’ ‘That the President Is a Foreign Agent’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow stated that “The worst case scenario that the president is a foreign agent suddenly feels very palpable.”

Maddow said, “The basic question, which I think rung so loud for everybody in the country this week was, is our president subordinate to a foreign power? Does our president answer to a foreign government and a foreign leader? And that’s private meeting with Putin, where nobody knows what he promised or what he may have given away, the way that he responded to Putin when we saw him face-to-face, and then the fact that he took under consideration all of these demands from Russia, including handing over Americans to Russia for interrogation. That just — you know, it makes the worst case scenario really palpable. The worst case scenario that the president is a foreign agent suddenly feels very palpable.”

