Carter Page: FISA Warrant Language Misled the Court — ‘Complete Joke’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while being interviewed by host Jake Tapper, ex-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page said the released Department of Justice and FBI obtained FISA surveillance warrant was a “complete joke.”

Page said, “This is so ridiculous. It’s just beyond words. You know, it’s — you’re talking about misleading the courts. It’s just so misleading going through the 400 plus page documents, where do we even begin? It’s literally a complete joke.”

He continued, “I’ve never been an agent of the foreign power in any — by any stretch of the imagination. You know, I may have back in the G20 when they were getting ready to do that in St. Petersburg, I might have participated in a few meetings that a lot of people including people from the Obama administration were sitting in on in Geneva and Paris and et cetera. I’ve never been anywhere near what’s being described here.”

When Tapper pressed him on being a Kremlin advisor, Cater added, “It’s really spin. I mean, I sat in on some meetings but to call me an adviser, I think is way over the top.”

