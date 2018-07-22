Hillary Clinton: Trump Putin Summit ‘Alarming on Many Many Levels’

While speaking at Ozy Fest in New York City on Saturday, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was “alarming on many many levels.”

Clinton said, “Putin is basically telling the world what was decided. You know he has been giving press statements. He is calling in Russian ambassadors to other countries. He is reaching out to other leaders, and he is basically saying ‘Well here is what we decided.’ And we’re hearing crickets from the White House. Nothing is being been put out that is in any way contradictory or replacing the Putin agenda with whatever Trump was doing.”

She added, “So, it’s alarming, and it’s alarming on many many levels, and the final thing I would say is, make no mistake, this is a direct attack on our democracy. I think we’ve done pretty well for ourselves being a nation of free people, and over time, we’ve solved a lot of our problems. We’ve opened more opportunities to more people. And so, this idea that somehow we are not sure where are our own president stands is deeply disturbing.”

