Kerry: Trump Attacks on Biden Are ‘Unbecoming of a President,’ Show ‘Fear’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former Obama Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump’s comments that former Vice President Joe Biden would be a “dream” opponent in a 2020 presidential campaign are “‘unbecoming of a president.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I do want to ask you for your reaction to something that President Trump said to CBS News.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

JEFF GLOR: Who do you think your Democratic opponent will be? Joe Biden says he’ll make a decision by January. Tough opponent?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I dream, I dream about Biden. That’s a dream. Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than one percent, and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.

(END VIDEO)

BRENNAN: How do you respond to that?

KERRY: Well basically I’d prefer not to, to be honest with you. I think it’s so outrageous. It’s so personal. So unbecoming of a president of the United States to engage in that kind of- it shows fear or something, I don’t know. Why is he picking that at this point in time when he has major issues he needs to deal with? Here’s the bottom line. President Trump went over to have a much-heralded summit with President Putin. When he came out of two hours alone with President Putin, did they announce anything? Did they say they had an approach they were commonly going to work on towards Syria? Did they say that they were going to do something about the Middle East and violence? Did they say they had a common approach to counterterrorism? Did they say they’re going to deal with North Korea? Any other of a number of major international issues. No! Nothing! Not one single positive agenda agreement for moving forward.

That’s what he’s trying to run away from. He wants to have you raising the question you just raised with me, which is the real question in the moment, nothing about Joe Biden or what happened in the last campaign and everything. What he does is, he’s always looking for the diversion, always moving away from the real business of our country because he doesn’t know how to do the real business of our country.