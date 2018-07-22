Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Putin’s Apprentice’

Sunday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) responded to President Donald Trump’s trip to Helsinki to meet with Russia President Vladimir Putin, accusing the former “Apprentice” star on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” of being Putin’s apprentice.

“I’m not surprised about this president standing up for Putin,” Waters told host Joy Reid. “As a matter of fact, I think he is Putin’s apprentice. He’s been under his tutelage for a long time now, and he intends to get it done.”

She continued, “[T]he American people are standing idly by. And the Republican Party should be ashamed that they are allowing this to happen. They have no guts, they have no courage, they are not standing up for America. I dare them to talk about how patriotic they are given what they’re allowing this president to do.”

