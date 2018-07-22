Rubio: DOJ, FBI Did Not Do ‘Anything Wrong’ with Carter Page Surveillance

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said the Department of Justice and FBI did nothing “wrong” while obtaining the FISA warrants for surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Rubio said, “I don’t believe that them looking into Carter Page means they were spying on the campaign. I also don’t believe it proves anything about collusion or anything like that. I think Carter Page is one of these guys, we never would have heard of him before all this, but that was on their screen even before the campaign.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s part of any broader plot. The only plot here is the plot to interfere in our election by the Russians.”

He added, “I don’t think they did anything wrong. I think they went to the court and got the judges to approve it and laid out all of the information and there was a lot of reasons unrelated to the dossier for why they wanted to look at Carter Page. And Carter Page was not a key member of the Trump campaign, and the Trump campaign has said that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN