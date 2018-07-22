Susan Rice: Trump Has Served Putin’s Interests in ‘Undermining Democracy’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former U.N. ambassador under Obama Susan Rice said President Donald Trump was serving the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin by “undermining democracy.”

Rice said, “The sanctions that the president and the administration have imposed on Russia only came as a result of a congressional mandate that required him to do so. The president has cast doubt repeatedly including this week on the legitimacy of the unanimous intelligence community finding that Russia directly interfered in our elections.”

She continued, “He has undermined NATO, called the European Union a foe. He has imposed harsh tariffs on our closest allies. He has withdrawn us from the Trans-Pacific partnership agreement. He has taken a series of steps that had Vladimir Putin dictated him. He couldn’t have mirrored more effectively. What his motivations are I think is a legitimate question, one that I trust the special counsel is investigating. But the policies that this president has pursued globally have served Vladimir Putin’s interests in dividing the West, undermining democracy, increasing fissures within NATO, and has done little to advance U.S. interest.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN