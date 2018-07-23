Clapper: Trump ‘Political’ Attempt to Revoke Security Clearances ‘Very Petty Thing to Do’

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacted to the news that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during the press briefing that the administration is exploring whether to remove the security clearance of former top Obama-era officials.

When asked about being one of the officials named, Clapper said “Well, it’s interesting news. I’m reading it and learning about it just as you are. I think it’s, off the top of my head, a sad commentary—for political reasons—this is a petty way of retribution, I suppose, for speaking out against the president, which I think on the part of all of us, are borne out of genuine concerns about President Trump.”

He added, “I think this is just a very, very petty thing to do and that’s about all I’ll say about it.”

