Dem Sen Wyden: I Would Not Rule Out Impeachment If Trump Uses Taxpayer Funds to Strip Obama-era Officials of Security Clearance

Monday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said the Trump administration using taxpayer dollars to remove the security clearance of former top Obama-era intelligence and national security officials would be an impeachable offense.

Wyden said, “This, it sounds to me like Donald Trump is talking about building an enemies list, and then the question would be if that’s the case, are taxpayer resources going to be used to go after critics?”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Senator, do you think that if he goes ahead with this threat to strip these security clearances, an unprecedented action in the United States of America, that would be grounds for impeachment, or does that not go far enough in your view?”

Wyden answered, “I will tell you that if he goes forward with what he’s been talking about today, the idea of building an enemies list and then we’d have the prospect of whether taxpayer funds were being used to deal with critics, I would rule absolutely nothing out if he pursued that strategy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN