ESPN’s Ireland: Josh Hader Should Be Suspended for Tweets from High School

While filling in as a guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” ESPN Radio’s John Ireland reacted to the standing ovation Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader received in his first appearance since crude tweets from when he was in high school and shortly after he graduated were discovered.

According to Ireland, Major League Baseball should have suspended Hader from the seven-year-old tweets to send a message to players that what he tweeted “is completely unacceptable.”

“I’m surprised [MLB] didn’t do anything to him,” Ireland stated. “This deserved even a minimal suspension symbolically. You know, if you slap a suspension on Hader, you’re letting them know … this is completely unacceptable.”

He added, “If you are a public figure and you try and pull some of this stuff, you are going to pay a price for it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent