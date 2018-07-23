Joe Scarborough Scolds Rand Paul for ‘Sad and Pathetic’ Tweet About John Brennan

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough went off on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) Monday over Paul’s tweet announcing he would meet with President Donald Trump to discuss revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

Today I will meet with the President and I will ask him to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Scarborough repeated multiple times how “sad and pathetic” Paul’s tweet was.

“He’s got a chance to meet with the president of the United States and talk about Donald Trump adopting the KGB’s approach to NATO, to kowtowing to Vladimir Putin,” Scarborough stated. “He could talk about so many things that most Americans are concerned about, about him undermining the FBI, the director of National Intelligence, the CIA and yet he’s going, Rand Paul, a United States senator, is going to the White House to talk about John Brennan? How pathetic is that.”

“You go back and listen to some of the things that Rand Paul said about Donald Trump during the debates and now you look at him now. It really is … a real, real tragedy,” he later added.

