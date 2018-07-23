Kaine: I Won’t Make Decision on Kavanaugh Until After Committee Hearing

During an interview with “PBS NewsHour” released on Monday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated he will not make a final decision on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination until after the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Kavanaugh.

Kaine said that he will go into the process “with an open mind.” Kaine continued that he has “questions and concerns” about Kavanaugh’s positions on Obamacare, his respect for “women’s freedom to make their own reproductive health decisions,” and “his independence from the president.”

Kaine further stated that while other senators have already declared their positions on Kavanaugh, “I think that these hearings, the Judiciary Committee hearings on the Supreme Court nominees are really important. … I’m not going to make a final decision until after that hearing is done.”

