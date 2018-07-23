VIDEO: Vietnam Veteran Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight

Police announced Monday that they are searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a Vietnam veteran at gunpoint in broad daylight while he was sitting on the front porch of his Detroit home.

The veteran, Kendrick Holloway, 68, had been sitting on the porch of his home on the west side of Detroit on Friday when the suspects came out of nowhere and robbed him of his possessions, Fox News reported.

A doorbell camera captured surveillance video of the incident, showing the suspects going onto the porch to rob Holloway of his jewelry and his cell phone. One of the men wearing a hoodie pulled out a gun and aimed it at the veteran, according to the video.

“They got his bracelet, four rings, his watch, his chain, and his cell phone,” Ella Smith, Holloway’s girlfriend, told WJBK.

Holloway told WDIV that he felt extremely vulnerable because he came from a doctor’s appointment at a Veteran’s Affairs medical facility, where he had his eyes dilated and could not see well.

The veteran was reportedly “shaken up” by the incident but was not injured.

Smith, meanwhile, said she hopes police officers find the perpetrators and punish them for their misdeeds.

“I hope whoever did this, I hope they get caught and punished for what they did,” Smith said.