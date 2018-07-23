WH Spox Sanders: Russia Probe Is ‘a Hoax and Waste of Time’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is “a hoax and a waste of time.”

Sanders said, “I think you can see even just from the information that has been released is that the president’s been right all along, that this is a total waste of time, and certainly a waste of taxpayer money. His campaign had nothing to do with Russia, but everything to do with a great message to defeat Hillary Clinton.”

She continued, “I think we’d all be a lot better off if we could get this out of the way and that Congress and the special counsel could come to the same conclusion that the rest of America has, that this is a hoax and a waste of time and let’s move on and focus on some of the big problems and big challenges we actually have to face as a country.”

