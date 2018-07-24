Bret Baier: Trump Trolls Because ‘He Wants Heads to Explode’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” network host Bret Baier said President Donald Trump trolls the media and the left because he “wants heads to explode.”

When Perino asked about Trump’s latest tweet on Russian meddling, Baier said, “I think in the media, we overall read a lot into these tweets. Maybe we shouldn’t read as much as we read into them. Today you heard the house Speaker Paul Ryan say that the president was trolling people with the security clearance.”

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

He continued, “I think literally that this president sometimes does troll the media and the left. I think that he wants heads to explode. And when he says that he’s really concerned that Russia’s going to interfere in the election, I mean, that’s exactly opposite of what he said in Helsinki. And that is exactly opposite of what he’s said––kind of cleaned up––all last week.”

He added, “So when he says that and tweets it and says they are going to be helping the Democrats, even though Vladimir Putin said in the press conference that he was pulling for Trump in the election, people’s heads explode. They react, they overreact, we cover the overreaction, and everyone in the middle of the country says, you know what?”

